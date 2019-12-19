DA: Home invasion suspect who pointed gun at 74-year-old man sentenced to prison

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who led police on a chase, forced his way into a home and pointed a gun at the head of a 74-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Joshua Weber, 24, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of felony elude, fourth-degree assault, first-degree burglary with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm enhancement.
The case began in December 2017 when investigators said Weber shot at two bail bondsmen in Yakima, Washington – where Weber lived – and then fled to Oregon.
Two weeks later, law enforcement learned Weber and a woman were at a motel in Troutdale. An attempt to stop Weber was conducted on Interstate 84, but deputies said he refused to pull over.
Investigators said Weber caused a crash that injured two people after exiting the highway, before he eventually crashed into a telephone pole on the 21800 block of Northeast Halsey Street in the Fairview area.
From there, investigators said Weber ran to a nearby home and confronted a man who had just let his dog into the house. Weber forced his way in, grabbed the 74-year-old man and pointed a gun at the man’s head, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
The homeowner punched Weber, who then ran into a bedroom, giving the victim and his wife a chance to escape, the DA’s office reports.
Investigators said Weber then shot himself. Law enforcement provided first aid at the scene. Weber was taken to the hospital, before being booked into jail.
Along with 10 years in prison, Weber was sentenced to three years of post-prison supervision.
