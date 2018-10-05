WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An Idaho man was sentence to 34 years in prison for sexual abuse of a homeless teenage boy on Friday.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said Michael Henry Forker was sentenced to 411 months in prison for sexually abusing a homeless 16-year-old boy in Aloha back in 2002.
Forker was convicted in of nine sex abuse crimes in July 2018, according to the DA.
The DA said the victim declined to appear in person by had previously testified against Forker.
Forker will not be eligible for release until he is over 75 years old, according to the DA.
Based on the investigation, detectives are concerned that Forker may have more victims.
Between 2002 and 2003, while Forker was living in Washington County, investigators said they believe he spent a great deal of time in online chatrooms seeking contact with boys between the ages of 14 and 17 years old and also believe he frequented public pools where he could watch, photograph and potentially contact children.
Officials asks that anyone with additional information regarding Forker’s activities please contact detectives at (503) 846-2700.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.