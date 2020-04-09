PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man was sentenced to prison Wednesday in connection with a theft of an Oregon Department of Transportation vehicle.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Scott Michael Smith resolved a total of six cases and received a 60-month prison sentence during a plea hearing.
The district attorney's office said Smith pleaded guilty to second-degree escape, unlawful use of a vehicle, first-degree aggravated theft, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of felony elude, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of reckless endangering another person, possession of a stolen vehicle, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree robbery.
Smith was arrested on March 24, 2018.
Investigators said Smith was part of a work crew cleaning up streets in northeast Portland on March 22, 2018, when he stole an ODOT truck that was left running in the area.
The truck was found a short time later, but Smith got away.
He was found two days later at an apartment on the 16400 block of Northeast Glisan Street in Gresham.
When he was arrested, Smith told deputies, “I know I ran away but I did it to help my family,” according to court documents.
