GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Law enforcement in Pennsylvania have found the body of a 24-year-old Gresham woman they say was brutally murdered by a man she met online, according to the Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office.
Investigators discovered Haley Lorenzen’s remains the afternoon of July 20 in the Susquehanna River at Plymouth, which is about 22 miles downstream from the Falls bridge, the attorney’s office says. An autopsy performed Monday confirmed her identity through dental records.
When she was found, Lorenzen had clothing that matched what she was last seen wearing Dec. 30, 2018, the attorney’s office says. She also had the remnants of a white plastic bag tied to her right arm.
“It is already in the public record that a bag was filled with rocks and tied to Haley prior to her being thrown in the river,” according to the attorney’s office.
FOX 12 in February spoke with Lorenzen’s aunt, Traci Dominguez. Dominguez said Lorenzen moved to Pennsylvania last November to be with a man she had met online. According to Dominguez, Lorenzen had visited his home once before and had decided to stay for good. Dominguez says while at first they stayed in touch, Lorenzen’s calls home soon became less frequent.
“There was no contact with her dad and that was just a daily thing,” Dominguez said.
Dominguez says the last time anyone in their family ever heard from Lorenzen was in late December 2018.
Tunkhannock Township police in January this year declared Lorenzen a missing person; Six days later, police arrested Lorenzen’s boyfriend, 31-year-old Phillip Walters, in connection with her death.
According to the attorney’s office, the criminal investigation is ongoing.
