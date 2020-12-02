MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of intentionally setting fires at the Justice Center in September is now facing charges for throwing a destructive device at a police officer, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Cyan Waters Bass, 21, was indicted by a grand jury for two counts of first-degree arson, first-degree attempted arson, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree attempted assault, unlawful possession of a destructive device, riot, attempted assault of a public safety officer, and unlawful use of a weapon.
The charges stem from a riot that occurred outside the Justice Center in the late evening hours of Sept. 23 and into the early morning hours of Sept. 24.
The district attorney's office said two separate fires were intentionally set to the building and more than $1,000 in damage was done. Police identified Bass as the suspect.
Bass pleaded not guilty to arson charges in October.
The district attorney's office said Bass was also identified as being the person who allegedly intentionally threw a destructive device at an officer. The device did not explode, according to the district attorney's office.
A co-defendant in the case, identified as Hannah Karin Lilly, 21, has been charged with two counts of first-degree arson, first-degree attempted arson, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and riot.
Portland police arrested Bass and Lilly on Tuesday. Both are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.