DA: Machete-wielding man charged with hate crime for attack against Macy’s security worker

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man is charged with a hate crime after a profane tirade and attack against a security worker at a Macy’s store in Portland, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Camar Livingstone was arraigned Tuesday on charges of second-degree intimidation, which is a bias crime in Oregon, as well as unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and harassment.
Investigators said a loss prevention officer at a Macy’s store saw Livingstone place a large amount of clothing in his backpack on May 6.
The security worker called out to Livingstone, who took the clothes out of his backpack, but then started using vulgar and homophobic language to threaten the security officer, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Court documents state Livingstone continued making threats as he appeared to be leaving the store, before turning around and punching the security worker in the face.
As a second loss prevention officer approached, court documents state Livingstone grabbed a machete from his pants and began to wave it around.
Police responded and took Livingstone into custody. The machete was not recovered by officers, according to court documents.
Livingstone was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and released the following day. He pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.
“The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office continues to work closely with its law enforcement partners to investigate all bias crime allegations that occur in the Multnomah County. Any person who believes they have been the subject of a hate crime is urged to contact law enforcement to file a police report,” according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.