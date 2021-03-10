PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 32-year-old man is facing a 35-count human sex trafficking indictment, which includes charges of kidnap, rape and sodomy, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Johnel Johnson is facing charges of fourth-degree assault, two counts of compelling prostitution, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of felony strangulation, first-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, three counts of promoting prostitution, first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree rape with firearm, four counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of first-degree robbery with firearm, four counts of second-degree robbery, first-degree sexual abuse with firearm, first-degree sodomy with firearm, and three counts unlawful use of a weapon.
The investigation began in Feb. 2021 when the Portland Police Human Trafficking Unit received information about a person, later identified as Johnson, using a firearm and knife to kidnap, rob and then sexually assault a person. The district attorney's office said it is alleged that Johnson used force and intimidation to compel the victim into conducting acts of forced prostitution and that he physically assault the victim.
According to police, the incident took place over the course of numerous hours. The victim was able to flee at one point and call 911.
Johnson was able to elude officers as they responded to the call, police said.
During the investigation, the district attorney's office said police connected Johnson to an earlier sexual assault that occurred in Nov. 2020.
On March 1, officers located and arrested Johnson in the 3700 block of Southeast 166th Avenue.
Johnson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Police said detectives are concerned there may be additional victims who have not made reports. Anyone with information about the case, or related cases is asked to contact Detective Kyffin Marcum at 503-823-0462 or Detective Scott McCollister at 503-823-0424.
