PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman earlier this month has been indicted on multiple charges.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Amissi Hufu Mungomba was charged Tuesday with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse, fourth-degree assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, and identity theft.
The charges stem from an investigation that began on Aug. 8 when a woman flagged down a driver in Corbett.
The woman told detectives that a man, later identified as Mungomba, entered her parked car while she was sleeping in it near Northwest 3rd Avenue and Couch Street.
Mungomba then stole the car and drove to the Corbett area where he sexually assaulted the woman, according to investigators.
Deputies said the woman was then left on the side of the road. Her car was later recovered in north Portland.
The district attorney's office said the case is being investigated as a stranger-on-stranger crime.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who saw Mungomba in the area of Northwest 3rd and Couch on Aug. 8 between midnight and 3 a.m. to contact the tip line at 503-988-0560.
