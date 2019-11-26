GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A man is accused of kidnapping and raping a woman he met on a dating app, and then stealing her phones and demanding money from her, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Mitchell Beckwith, 27, was indicted on charges including kidnapping, sexual abuse, strangulation, rape, promoting prostitution and compelling prostitution.
The investigation began Nov. 17 when a woman reported to Gresham police that she had been raped by a man named “Mike” who she met the day prior after communicating with him on a dating app.
The woman told police that “Mike” picked her up and they drove to Rocky Butte in Portland, where he repeatedly sexually assaulted her despite her pleas for him to stop, according to court documents.
Court documents state the woman told police that Beckwith held his forearm across her throat during the assault, which prevented her from breathing. When she started to scream, court documents state Beckwith grabbed a roll of duct tape from under the seat and threatened to tape her mouth shut.
The woman said Beckwith took both of her phones and said she could only have them back if she got him money, according to the district attorney’s office.
Court documents state the suspect drove the woman back to her home, where she got money and gave it to the suspect, who then said “she needed to make him some money.”
The district attorney’s office said Beckwith is “accused of unlawfully using force and intimidate the victim to engage in or attempt to engage in sex acts so that he could be able to receive money or some form of compensation.”
The victim told her roommate what was happening, according to a probable cause affidavit, and she called police. Court documents state Beckwith left the scene, but said, “You’re coming back with me,” “I’ll be back for you” and “You better not be up to anything.”
While the woman was at the hospital receiving treatment, law enforcement learned Beckwith returned to her apartment. Officers located him at the scene and said they found a roll of duct tape in his vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Beckwith remained in the Multnomah County Jail on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.