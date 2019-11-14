PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Charges against a man who was accused of sexual assault in three separate cases were dropped due to the discovery of “exculpatory evidence,” according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said George Brotherton, 58, was in custody on an indictment charging him with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of coercion, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, second-degree assault, and second-degree attempted assault.
The district attorney's office said it sought the release of Brotherton on Sept. 17 after the Portland Police Bureau discovered new and potentially exculpatory material in the case.
While on release, the district attorney's office said Brotherton was placed on GPS monitoring and had a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. He was also ordered to not have possession of any weapons.
An investigative follow-up was conducted and additional help from the Oregon State Police Crime Lab was sought.
The district attorney's office said forensic analysis conducted by the crime lab cleared Brotherton of wrongdoing.
According to the district attorney's office, it informed the court on Nov. 7 that it could no longer proceed on Brotherton's case.
The court's dismissal order was filed on Wednesday.
The district attorney's office, along with PPB, continue to seek the identity of the person responsible for the three sexual assault cases.
The first attack was reported on July 5 by a woman who said an unknown man sexually assaulted her while she walked to work.
The second attack occurred on July 25 and was reported on July 29. A woman said she was walking at night when an unknown man came up behind her and sexually abused her.
The third attack was reported on July 26 by a woman who said she was sleeping on the street when an unknown man sexually abused her.
The district attorney's office said the suspect used a knife to threaten the victims in all three assaults.
Anyone with information about the assaults is asked to contact PPB Detective Ross Dormady at 503-823-0880.
