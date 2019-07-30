PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 58-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in southwest Portland more than three weeks ago is facing more charges in connection with another assault that happened Friday morning.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said George B. Brotherton was arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree attempted assault, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of coercion, and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
The charges stem from two incidents that happened over the past month.
The first incident was reported on July 5 when a woman told police that she was walking around Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Grant Street when a man approached her.
She said he then touched her inappropriately and threatened her with a knife. The victim fled after the incident.
Detectives determined Brotherton to be the suspect and arrested him on Saturday.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Brotherton is also connected to an assault that occurred in downtown Portland on July 26.
A woman reported to police that she was sexually assaulted by a man, later identified as Brotherton, while she was sleeping on a sidewalk next to another woman in the 400 block of Northwest 13th Avenue. Brotherton reportedly held a knife to the victim's throat and whispered that he wanted to touch her otherwise he was going to cut her.
The woman sleeping next to the victim woke up, saw what was happening, pulled out a knife, and got into a physical altercation with Brotherton, according to the district attorney's office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.