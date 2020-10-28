MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man who is facing charges related to a September riot was arrested for failure to appear in court, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Joseph Robert Sipe was arrested by Gresham police on Tuesday on a failure to appear warrant stemming from an indictment issued earlier this month.
On Wednesday, Sipe was arraigned on the indictment that charges him with one count of riot and one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device.
The charges stem from a riot that occurred on the evening of Sept. 23 in downtown Portland.
According to court documents, police declared a riot after a large crowd threw rocks, fireworks and Molotov cocktails at officers in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street. One of the Molotov cocktails exploded in the street and an officer's foot caught on fire.
As officers attempted to move rioters out of the street, court documents state that an officer watched as Sipe lit the wick of a Molotov cocktail.
The officer attempted to detain Sipe and "ultimately tackled him" to take him into custody, according to court documents.
Court documents state that Sip admitted that he lit the Molotov cocktail and threw the device behind the officers' line as it moved on Main Street.
The district attorney's office said the incident was captured on video and remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
'DA: Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail during Sept. riot arrested on failure to appear warrant' If this punk had been kept locked up like he should have been in the first place when he was arrested.
