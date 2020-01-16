WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was found guilty of multiple charges on Wednesday in connection with a multiple vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 217 last year.
The Washington County District Attorney's Office said a judge found Aronson Bellegarde guilty of two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct.
The district attorney's office said on March 16, 2019, Bellegarde smoked a large amount of highly concentrated marijuana oil and drove vehicle to the intersection of Southwest Hall Boulevard and Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, where he abandoned the vehicle in the middle of the road. He then jumped onto the hood of another vehicle and went into a nearby grocery store.
After leaving the grocery store, Bellegarde got back into his vehicle and started driving again.
According to the district attorney's office, Bellegarde almost caused two head-on crashes near the Washington Square Mall before he drove down a grass embankment to Highway 217. Bellegarde then crashed into two vehicles that were driving northbound on Highway 217.
An infant and young child were passengers in one of the vehicles, according to the district attorney's office.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
The district attorney's office said Bellegarde then got out of his vehicle, stripped naked, rolled under other vehicles on the highway, jumped over the center median, and began running through the southbound lanes.
Beaverton police officers arrived and attempted to arrest Bellegarde, but he took off running. He was arrested a short time later.
According to the district attorney's office, Bellegarde admitted to smoking a marijuana vape pen prior to the incident. Test results showed high concentrations of THC in his system.
Bellegarde is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 28.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.