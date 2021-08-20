DA: Man, already a convicted sex abuser, found guilty of dozens of crimes against children

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 54-year-old man with a criminal past was found guilty by a jury of 55 charges involving sexual crimes against children and providing marijuana to minors, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
On Thursday, Carl Beiser was convicted for a case involving two victims. The investigation launched January 2019 after the victims’ parents called the Oregon Department of Human Services to report abuse by Beiser.
The parents said their sons revealed that they had been sexually abused by Beiser a year and a half before they came forward, the district attorney’s office said.
Beiser had a history of abusing children before this case. According to the district attorney’s office, he was previously convicted twice for child sex abuse. During this trial, prosecutors proved he “unlawfully and knowingly engaged in sexual intercourse with the victims when they were under the age of 12 and under the age of 14, in the presence of another person for the other person to observe, and that he provided the underage victims with marijuana.”
In a unanimous verdict, the jury ruled Beiser was guilty of the following charges:
- Nine counts of first-degree sodomy
- Four counts of second-degree sodomy
- Twelve counts of first-degree sexual abuse
- Six counts of first-degree unlawful penetration
- Twelve counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct
- Twelve counts of delivery of marijuana to a person under the age of 21
The district attorney’s office said the victims testified at trial that Beiser threatened them and their loved ones with harm if they disclosed his crimes. Both victims said they have experienced emotional trauma that has profoundly impacted their lives.
“One victim testified that he was reluctant and scared to report the abuse because he was afraid of the defendant and also afraid of the process of reporting and involvement of the criminal justice system,” Deputy District Attorney Amber Kinney, who prosecuted this case, said in a statement. “These are very real and legitimate fears. As a community we must strive to provide a system where victims can come forward, report abuse, and confront their abusers in the courtroom without fear.”
Beiser’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.
