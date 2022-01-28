PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 44-year-old man has been on arraigned on burglary and theft charges in connection with a string of burglaries in the Portland area, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

Jerod Bradley Gunter is facing six counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree burglary, four counts of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree theft.

According to the district attorney's office, Gunter's string of burglaries began in the fall of 2019 when he and associates stole about $25,000 from a southeast Portland bar. The district attorney's office did not say which bar it was.

In 2020, Gunter was involved in more burglaries. The district attorney's office said the burglaries ranged from "small independent businesses such as cannabis dispensaries to Trader Joes, Carl’s Junior, and Elmers."

Gunter and his associates are accused of using tactics such as spray painting security cameras, stealing safes, unmounting and stealing ATMs from inside of businesses, and in one instance sawing through an outside wall to gain entry to a business to burglarize it.

The district attorney's office said Gunter and his associates would use stolen money to buy drugs and gamble.

Gunter is being held in the Multnomah County Jail. His bail has been set at $50,000.

In March 2019, Gunter was arrested during a drug deal bust in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center. During the arrest, officers seized 116 grams of heroin, 22 grams of meth, packaging supplies, money and weapons.