PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man was arrested after a pursuit on Saturday that spanned 25 blocks in southeast Portland, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said a Portland police officer was patrolling Southeast Powell Boulevard when a Ford Mustang began doing doughnuts in the middle of an intersection.
The officer turned on his patrol lights to initiate a stop, but the Mustang accelerated and drove off at a high rate of speed.
The driver of the Mustang, later identified as Alexander Lucas Potter, led the officer down a narrow residential street and eventually into a dirt alley, according to the district attorney's office.
The officer nearly had the suspect vehicle trapped, when Potter began reversing. Potter struck the left side of the patrol car and then continue to flee the officer, according to the district attorney's office.
The district attorney's office said the officer continued to follow Potter on Southeast Division as he eluded at speeds over 75 miles per hour.
Potter reportedly blew through a red light and had to swerve to avoid oncoming traffic.
Twenty-five blocks later, the district attorney's office said Potter stopped and was arrested.
During a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded Springfield XDS - 45 ACP handgun underneath the front passenger seat.
Potter was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempt to elude - vehicle, failure to perform duties of a driver, possession of loaded firearm in public, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.