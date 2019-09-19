PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people accused of attacking a security guard earlier this month in downtown Portland have been charged, and one of them is at large, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
The district attorney’s office said Thursday that both Vasily Yashchuk, 19, and Andrea Feyster, 20, were each indicted on a charge of three-degree assault stemming from an incident that happened on Sept. 7.
On that day, Portland police responded to a reported assault outside of KOIN Town, located at 222 Southwest Columbia Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with a security guard who said he was on duty and patrolling outside the tower when three people pulled up in a red vehicle and began taunting him for being a security guard, court documents state.
According to the court documents, surveillance video recorded the security guard then being punched and kicked many times. His injuries included a broken nose and broken tooth.
The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.
During the investigation, police learned the identity of Yashchuk and other potential suspects in the assault after they responded to a separate disturbance later about a mile away, near the intersection of Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest Couch Street.
Court documents state that the security guard identified Yashchuk are one of the suspects who attacked him.
Yashchuck was arrested in northeast Portland the afternoon of Sept. 10 and appeared in court Thursday.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Feyster.
