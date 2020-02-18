MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a domestic violence case that occurred almost 20 years.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Pablo Felipe Salazar-Cruz was arrested Sunday in the area of Northeast 155th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street in Gresham.
The district attorney's office said a grand jury indicted Salazar-Cruz on Sept. 13, 2000 with attempted murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.
The case remained in warrant status until his arrest, according to the district attorney's office.
Salazar-Cruz is scheduled to appear for an arraignment Tuesday morning.
No other details about the case have been released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Finally came back to Oregon, Great Job Law Enforcement.
Now do the right thing and euthanize.
