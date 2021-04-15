PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 20-yar-old man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this month, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Abukar Sharif Sheikh has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
The charges stem from an investigation that began on April 2 when officers responded to a shooting in the area of Southeast 106th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.
According to police, a drive-by shooting occurred and a vehicle was hit. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The district attorney's office said the affidavit to support the issuance of the arrest warrant for Sheikh remains sealed due to the ongoing investigation. The court found the "release of this information could jeopardize the investigation or the safety of one or more witness," according to the district attorney's office.
Portland police officers arrested Sheikh on Wednesday in a west Beaverton neighborhood.
Sheikh is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
No additional information can be released at this time, according to the district attorney's office.
