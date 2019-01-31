GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A man arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a Gresham teen earlier this year is facing charges, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says.
Frank James Bain III was arrested on Jan. 26 and is facing charges including attempt to commit murder, assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person.
The attorney’s office says a 16-year-old girl was injured in the shooting in May last year in the 18200 block of Northeast Pacific Avenue and rushed to a hospital with a single gunshot wound.
Officers recovered nine 9mm shell casing at the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit says a witness told officers a person pulled out a handgun and yelled “don’t run” before shooting in an easterly direction; After the shooting, several cars left the area, according to the witness.
Detectives worked the case for several months and developed information that identified Bain as the shooter.
Bain told law enforcement he was intending to shoot someone else apologized for shooting the 16-year-old girl, the attorney’s office says.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
