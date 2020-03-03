PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 25-year-old man is accused of taking a 4-year-old girl away from her mother and then sexually assaulting her, according to the Multnomah District Attorney’s Office.
Richy Kinu was arraigned on Monday.
Just after midnight on Aug. 12, 2019, Portland police responded to the area of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Mt. Scott Boulevard after a woman reported her daughter had been a victim of a sex crime.
According to court documents, the woman was with her 4-year-old when she met a male stranger at a transit center in southeast Portland and went to go buy food with him.
The woman told police that after deciding to buy food with the man, his cousin “happened to show up and walk with them,” court documents state.
After the cousin, later identified as Kinu, briefly communicated with the woman, she said he walked off in an unknown direction with her child.
Court documents state the woman said she told Kinu to stop and couldn’t keep up with him, eventually losing sight of the girl.
The woman found the girl several minutes later, and her mother noticed signs that indicated the child had been sexually assaulted, court documents state. She said she learned that Kinu took her daughter’s underwear and had taken down his pants.
The woman told police that Kinu had left the area and she could only describe him as a light skinned black man who was roughly 45 years old.
Portland police notified DHS, and the girl and her mother were transported to Randall Children’s Hospital.
Court documents state that a responding officer said the girl’s mother smelled like alcohol and had a hard time providing consistent details and a timeline.
According to the district attorney’s office, a sexual assault forensic examination (SAFE) kit was collected at the hospital and the forensic evidence was submitted to the Oregon State Police Forensic Crime Laboratory for DNA testing. The child also had bruising.
The girl’s mother was interviewed by a detective and told him that Kinu helped carry the child after they left the grocery store since she was carrying the food. She also said that she met Kinu and the other man on a MAX train before they went to buy groceries and she provided two photos of the men, stating she had never met either before then.
The detective took the pictures and released them to the public, asking for help with identification of the men.
On Nov. 26, 2019, a man contacted the detective and said he had seen the photos on the news. He and Kinu came in to speak with the detective the same day and confirmed they were the men pictured.
With the help of an interpreter for Kinu, the detective was told by Kinu that he remembered being on the MAX train with the girl and her mother and recalled holding the girl on his lap on the train after her mother asked for help. He claimed that they parted ways after getting to their stop and denied any sexual contact with the girl. Kinu provided a DNA sample.
On Feb. 11, Oregon State Police told Portland police that Kinu’s DNA was located on the collected evidence swabs from the victim’s SAFE kit.
The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by Portland police and the Multnomah County Child Abuse Team.
Kinu has been charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree kidnapping.
Under Jessica’s Law, which was enacted in 2006, Kinu faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years if he is convicted of any of the following: raping, sodomizing or sexually penetrating a child younger than 12 years old, or kidnapping a child under the age of 12 in furtherance of the commission of, or attempted commission, of one of those same sexual crimes.
Kinu’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 13.
