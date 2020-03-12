MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man arrested for an assault in downtown Portland is accused of head-butting a deputy, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Nicholas Augusto Penitenti, 23, is facing charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, assaulting a public safety officer, and second-degree criminal mischief.
Penitenti was arrested on March 3 after he randomly hit a man with a metal pipe or stick near the intersection of Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Everett, according to the district attorney's office.
When police located Penitenti, he was found with a metal pipe or stick, the district attorney's office said.
The victim sustained cuts to his face and required stitches at an area hospital.
The district attorney's office said Penitenti head-butted a Multnomah County Sheriff's deputy while he was being booked into jail.
Penitenti will be arraigned on charges Thursday morning.
