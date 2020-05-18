PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing charges for allegedly breaking windows at several area businesses along Southeast Grand Avenue in Portland, as well as threatening people at a fast food restaurant, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Christopher Michael Simpson is facing charges including one count of burglary in the second degree, one count of theft in the second degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree, four counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, and one count of menacing.
Police on May 15 responded to an alarm and discovered several broken windows at a building in the 1200 block of Southeast Grand Avenue.
Investigators said Simpson used a skateboard to break out the building’s windows and lights. Surveillance video shows him leaning into the business and then stealing a chair valued at $200, according to the attorney’s office.
“The video shows him leaving the store, carrying it down the sidewalk and using it to break additional windows,” the attorney’s office says.
Simpson allegedly broke two windows out of a business’ garage door nearby. The next day, officers responded to reports of Simpson threatening people at a fast food restaurant in the 1500 block of Southeast Grand Avenue.
The restaurant manager told police that Simpson was holding a metal pole and “batting it around”, according to the attorney’s office. The manager reported that Simpson was asking for money and said he was scared for his safety.
The manager also told law enforcement that he watched Simpson pick up and throw rocks–one at the fast food restaurant and the other through a carpet business.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.