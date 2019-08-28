PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An 82-year-old man was arraigned Wednesday in connection with a crash that killed a 34-year-old woman in January.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Roger Edward Dorherty has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.
According to the indictment, Dorherty unlawfully and with criminal negligence caused the death of Rachelle Cox.
On Jan. 5, officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Northeast Airport Way near Northeast Mason Street.
Cox was found lying on the ground. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, a 911 caller provided information about the vehicle believed to have been involved in the crash.
Officers tracked down the vehicle and the driver, later identified as Dorherty, near Northeast Airport Way and Northeast Riverside Parkway.
An investigation revealed Cox was walking on a sidewalk along NE Airport Way when Dorherty left the roadway and struck her.
The district attorney's office said a grand jury returned the single count indictment on Aug. 14.
Dorherty was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and then released on his own recognizance, according to the district attorney's office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.