PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that occurred in southeast Portland last month.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said John Edward Pete III was arraigned Tuesday on charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Pete pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The charges are connected to a shooting that occurred on Feb. 4 in the 2600 block of Southeast 119th Avenue.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Pete was arrested by Portland police and booked into jail on Feb. 21.
No further information about the shooting has been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
