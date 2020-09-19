PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver involved in a crash that killed a 45-year-old woman in southeast Portland in July had a BAC that was more than twice the legal limit, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Dorian Malone-Dews,27, is charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter, one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, one count of third-degree assault, one count of reckless driving, one count of fourth degree assault and one count of failing to perform the duties of a driver.
An investigation began on July 22 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Portland police responded to a crash at the intersection of southeast 122nd Avenue and southeast Stark Street. When they arrived, they found Malone-Dews in the injured in the driver’s seat, a passenger in the front seat and one in the back. Malone-Dews and the front seat passenger were taken to the hospital. The front seat passenger was paralyzed from the waist down.
The backseat passenger, Julie Elizabeth Dunlap,45, died at the scene.
According to court documents, investigators determined Malone-Dews was impaired as he drove northbound on southeast 122 Avenue when he collided into the passenger side of a van heading east on southeast Stark Street.
The initial impact pushed a second car into a third car, according to court documents. The driver of the second car later reported having a concussion, tightness in his neck, and cuts and bruises all over his body. The driver of the third car was not injured, according to police.
Police also learned that before the crash, there was another two-car crash that happened nearby on southeast 122 Avenue and southeast Salmon Street, according to court documents. Police said a driver heading northbound on southeast 122nd Avenue hit the back tire of a second northbound car leaving it immobile after the impact. Police said the suspect car failed to stop and continued to drive on. Officers determined Malone-Dews was also involved in that crash.
At the hospital, police learned Malone-Dews blood alcohol content was 0.192%, according to court documents. He denied having anything to drink but said he was taking pain medication following a recent medical procedure.
Malone-Dews turned himself in on Sept. 17.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.