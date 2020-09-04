PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 36-year-old man accused of pointing a high-powered laser into the eyes of a Portland Police Bureau sergeant has been charged with felony assault, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Bryan Michael Kelley has been charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful directing of light from a laser pointer.
The investigation began on Aug. 25 during a riot outside City Hall.
Citing court documents, the district attorney's office said the sergeant saw Kelley on multiple occasions aiming a blue laser into the eyes of officers.
The sergeant reported that the laser hit him in the eyes every times and that he had to look away due to the intensity of the laser, according to the district attorney's office.
Kelley was arrested and a blue laser was located in his back pocket.
The district attorney's office said, citing court documents, that the laser was "so powerful that it would burn through paper and cause dry material to catch fire."
The sergeant reported he had problems with his eye after being hit by the laser.
Court documents state that Kelley, after being read his Miranda Rights, admitted that he knew the laser could damage an eye, according to the district attorney's office.
“When a laser pointer is used as a weapon, as alleged in this case, we will continue to take appropriate legal action. I want to thank the Portland Police Bureau for working with my office to further investigate these allegations. We remain committed to supporting peaceful demonstrations but when individuals divert and engage in violence against police officers or anyone else, we are here to hold them accountable,” said District Attorney Mike Schmidt.
Court Case No. 20CR46940
DA Case No. 2426429
Citation No. None
ASSAULT II (B Felony)
Bail: $257,500
Status: Unsentenced
UNLAW USE WEAPON (C Felony)
Bail: $0
Status: Unsentenced
UNLAW DIRECT LASER (A Misdemeanor)
Bail: $0
Status: Unsentenced
