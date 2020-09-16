DA: Man charged with felony for throwing ‘projectile’ at officer during Pearl District riot

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man is facing charges including felony riot after throwing a “projectile” at an officer during a riot in the Pearl District outside the condo complex of Mayor Ted Wheeler, according to investigators.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 50-year-old Christopher Joseph Babb is charged with felony riot, disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
The case began Aug. 31 when a demonstration near Northwest 11th Avenue and Glisan Street was declared a riot.
Police said around 200 people had gathered in the area outside a building where the mayor lived. After the riot, Wheeler emailed his neighbors to apologize for the damage and said he was moving out of the building.
After law enforcement declared the gathering to be a riot, the crowd was ordered to leave the area.
Objects were then thrown at officers, including glass bottles, full beverage cans, balloons filled with paint and large rocks, according to court documents.
Court documents state an officer ran toward Babb and knocked Babb down when Babb refused to disperse. The officer then continued past Babb, but a second officer reported seeing Babb “spring up and throw a projectile” toward the initial officer.
The witness officer said, based on the flight path and velocity of the unknown object, it was capable of causing injury, according to court documents.
The officer was not hit by the object.
During the arrest of Babb, officers said he was in possession of a metal collapsible baton.
Police arrested 19 people during that riot.
Police said this week there has been limited protest activity in recent days, and they mark the summer of protests in Portland as having ended Sept. 9 after 104 days.
