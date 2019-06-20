PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was charged with manslaughter following a death in northeast Portland
Tyler Pierce, 30, was charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter following a homicide in northeast Portland on Wednesday, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney.
Pierce was also charged with recklessly causing the death of another individual using a firearm, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of being in possession of a loaded firearm in a public place.
This investigation started on Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. when Portland responded to the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Prescott Street on reports of a shooting. Law enforcement arrived and located a man suffering from critical injuries.
The man was taken to the hospital where he died, according to police.
The court document alleges that on Wednesday Pierce unlawfully and recklessly caused the death of another person.
At this point in the investigation, the name of the individual who died has not been released.
It is also alleged that Pierce unlawfully and knowingly carried a firearm concealed on his person contrary to Oregon law, and that he unlawfully and knowingly possessed a firearm in a public place and recklessly failed to remove all of the ammunition from the firearm, according to court documents.
The investigation is ongoing.
Pierce’s next court date is scheduled for July 1.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.