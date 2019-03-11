PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man arrested after crashing a stolen car into a power pole resulting in the death of a passenger was charged with manslaughter on Monday.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Adam Alexander Valle was charged with second-degree manslaughter following the high-speed crash.
On Saturday, officers had attempted to stop a Subaru Legacy in the area of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Sherman Street after noticing the driver had committed a traffic violation. Officers also learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen.
Valle sped away from officers and they lost sight of the vehicle, but it was later located in the area of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 122nd Avenue. The vehicle had crashed into a steel light pole.
“The impact was so significant that half of the entire vehicle was impaled by the pole,” Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Elisabeth Waner said.
Witnesses told law enforcement that after the crash, Valle exited the vehicle and limped away, according to the DA.
Monday morning, police identified the person killed in the crash as 19-year-old Heaven Leigh Mathews.
Valle is charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter, one count of felony hit and run, one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants and one count of reckless driving.
Valle said he had been awake for either four or five days, without sleep, and had been using methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Valle’s next court date is scheduled for next Tuesday.
