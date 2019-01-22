PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was charged with murder and aggravated murder in a Multnomah County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
The charging document alleges that Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 64, on or about Jan. 17, 2019, unlawfully and intentionally caused the death of George Michael Atkeson and attempted to cause the death of Darlene Marie Kelley.
Police said the investigation started on Jan. 17 when officers assigned to the Portland Police Bureau responded to the report of gunfire at a residence in the 5300 block of Northeast 74th Avenue.
Officers and medical personnel arrived and found Atkeson dead and Kelley injured.
An autopsy performed by the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined Atkeson died of homicidal violence.
Tuesday was Mardani’s first court appearance.
Mardani was charged with murder, attempted aggravated murder and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
His next court date is set for Jan. 30, 2019
This is an ongoing investigation and no additional details were released.
