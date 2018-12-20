PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 26-year-old man was indicted in Multnomah County court Thursday morning in connection to a 2011 deadly shooting.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Shawn Degail Crawford Jr. was indicted on charges of murder and first-degree manslaughter.
The indictment alleges that Crawford "unlawfully and intentionally caused the death of 25-year-old Deondráe Clark."
On Oct. 21, 2011, at around 10 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of North Haight Avenue and North Emerson Street.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found Clark suffering from a gunshot injury. Clark was taken to an area hospital, where he died three days later.
The district attorney's office said the indictment was filed on Feb. 26, 2018.
Crawford is due back in court on Jan. 14, 2019.
The district attorney's office provide FOX 12 with the following statement from Clark's mother:
“My son, Deondráe Clark, was a caring, good-natured and loving son. He was a great father and brother and was loved by all who knew him. We, the family of Deondráe Clark, would like to thank the Portland Police, in collaboration with the Vancouver Police, for working so hard on this case.”
