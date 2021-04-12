PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 30-year-old man is facing murder charges following a homicide investigation in Portland’s Old Town, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Anthony Maurice Millner Jr. was charged with one count of second-degree murder for allegedly causing Edward Thomas Grant’s death.
On April 10, officers responded to an apartment near the intersection of Northwest 2nd Avenue and West Burnside Street just after 1:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found Grant dead. Miller was detained and later booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
No other additional information was given.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762 or Detective Shaye Samora Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768.
