PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man is facing charges including rape and sex abuse involving 12 victims over nine years in Multnomah County, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
A 35-count superseding indictment was filed Friday against 30-year-old Rafael Gustavo Alcon-Ayala.
The district attorney’s office, working with the Portland Police Bureau and Gresham Police Department, asked for the public’s help locating additional victims of Alcon-Ayala in January.
After that time, investigators received additional reports, which led to a re-indictment of Alcon-Ayala. His charges now include 16 counts of first-degree rape, 12 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of strangulation and charges related to oxycodone and ecstasy.
Investigators said the crimes occurred between July 2010 and July 2019.
The indictment alleges Alcon-Ayala unlawfully and knowingly used force to rape or sexually assault the victims who, at the time, were incapable of consent either by reason of physical helplessness or mental incapacitation, according to the district attorney’s office.
Anyone with additional information on Alcon-Ayala is asked to call Portland Police Detective Michael Greenlee at 503-823-0871 or Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov.
