PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who kidnapped a woman and held her at knifepoint in front of her daughter has been committed to the Oregon State Hospital, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Christopher Michael Hall, 39, was found guilty except for insanity for two counts of first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree attempted assault, two counts of first-degree escape, and two counts of first-degree kidnapping relating to an investigation that began on Aug. 25, 2019.
Hall was also found guilty except for insanity for two counts of first-degree burglary and three counts of second-degree burglary relating to three separate cases, according to the district attorney's office.
The district attorney's office said Hall will be placed under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board for a maximum period of 20 years.
Hall was arrested by Portland police on Aug. 25, 2019 in the 1800 block of West Burnside Street.
Police say it all started with a burglary call at a nearby church.
When police arrived, court documents state Hall had a padlock with a chain attached to it and swung it at an officer's head, barely missing her.
Court documents say Hall then ran to a McDonald's at Northwest 18th Avenue and West Burnside Street, where a woman was waiting with her daughter for a ride after a Portland Thorns game.
Hall knocked the woman to the ground and held her at knifepoint, even using her as a shield from police, all while her daughter watched the ordeal, court documents state.
According to court documents, police eventually drew their guns and tried to negotiate with Hall before he dropped the knife and ran away.
Video shows the suspect took off around a corner and a bystander tackled him, helping hold Hall down until officers could handcuff him.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
And the point of keeping someone like this alive is..what? Seriously, he has proven through his actions that he is a danger to others. The chances of him ever contributing to society are slim to none. Instead, he's a drag on tax payer funds that could go to something or someone who has a chance at a positive outcome. This is the problem with America. We're way too soft on those who continue to victimize innocent people, and who cost us billions in precious resources. We really need to be more realistic, and start putting these people down
