WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man was convicted of multiple charges following a child sexual abuse investigation in Washington County.
Erik Shane Zweygartt was found guilty on Nov. 5 of five counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct and five counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
The Washington County District Attorney's Office said in Oct. 2020, the victim's mother found a cell phone that she didn't recognize in the victim's bedroom. The woman checked the phone and found explicit videos and photos of victim, as well as information linking the phone to Zweygartt, according to the district attorney's office. The mother called police who launched an investigation.
The district attorney's office said detectives were able to confirm the phone belonged to and was provided by Zweygartt. Detectives also confirmed that Zweygartt was the recipient of the explicit material found on the phone.
A sentencing hearing for Zweygartt is scheduled for Dec. 17. He will remain in the Washington County Jail until that time.