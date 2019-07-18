PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was convicted of a bias crime for racial slurs and threatening to harm two boys.
The Multnomah County District’s Attorney said that Michael Amatullo, 61, was found guilty on Wednesday of two counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of menacing and one count of unlawful use of a weapon after he threatened to harm two boys because of their race.
On Dec. 18, 2018, Portland police responded to the 9200 block of Southeast Division Street on reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, police contacted two victims, a seven-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both of whom are African American.
Police said the neighbor had used racist language towards both and threatened them with a knife.
During the trial, evidence was presented to show that the incident started when the seven-year-old boy walked from his apartment to throw out some trash when Amatullo, who is white, started yelling and screaming at the boy. Amatullo repeatedly used racist language towards the boy, according to court documents.
The boy’s older brother saw the disturbance and stepped in between the two, according to testimony.
Amatullo then started screaming racist expletives towards the 15-year-old.
Fearing for his safety, and the safety of his brother, the 15-year-old physically threatened Amatullo, according to trial testimony.
As the situation continued, Amatullo went inside his apartment and grabbed a kitchen knife.
Evidence was presented that proved Amatullo was about six feet from both victims while armed with the knife, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Both boys ran away and hid under the stairwell of a neighboring apartment.
Two separate 9-1-1 calls were placed, one by the 15-year-old boy, the other by Amatullo, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Intimidation in the second-degree is a bias crime in Oregon and Amatullo was acquitted of one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Upon Amatullo’s arrest, while in the back of a police vehicle, he used racist and anti-semitic language towards the officer and his family.
Amatullo will be sentenced on Aug. 12 at 1:30 p.m.
