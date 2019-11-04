MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man has been convicted after using homemade firearms to rob the same convenience store multiple times.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said 38-year-old Reginald Huricks was convicted of committing three separate robberies at the same convenience store in the University Park neighborhood using homemade firearms that were later determined to be capable of shooting ammunition.
During the trial, evidence was shown to establish that the robberies occurred on Jan. 18, April 17 and May 2, 2019 in the 5200 block of North Lombard Street.
Law enforcement reviewed surveillance video and observed a man, later identified as Huricks, walk into the store and steal a pack of cigarettes during the first investigation. The video captured Huricks leaving the store. As he did, the clerk grabbed a baseball bat and went to the front door. Cameras from the store’s exterior captured Huricks, while outside, pointing what appeared to be a firearm at the front door, according to the district attorney's office.
On April 17, 2019, Huricks entered the store again and selected some merchandise and approached the counter. Later, Huricks was captured on video showing the employee the handle of a firearm, which had been hidden inside his coat. Huricks told the clerk that he had a gun and he threatened the employee, according to testimony at trial.
On May 2, 2019, Huricks entered the store with his face partially concealed and was armed with what appeared to be a homemade firearm. During trial, evidence was presented to show that Huricks pointed the firearm at two employees, ordered one to get on the ground and ordered the other to hand over the store’s cash.
In each case, Huricks fled the store before police arrived, according to court documents.
On May 4, 2019, law enforcement responded to residence in the 7000 block of North Olin Avenue on reports of a restraining order violation.
During that arrest, law enforcement located a loaded homemade firearm that was concealed in Huricks’ coat, which matched a description of a firearm used in the robberies, according to the district attorney’s office.
The Oregon State Police Crime Laboratory determined the homemade firearm seized was capable of being a deadly weapon.
While in custody, Huricks wrote a letter to the district attorney’s office making reference to his involvement in the first and second incidents at the convenience store, but Huricks denied being involved in any robbery, according to the district attorney's office.
The court convicted Huricks of two counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree robbery with a firearm, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of being in possession of a loaded firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
He will be sentenced on Dec. 13.
