PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was convicted in relation to a bias crime that took place in August on Wednesday.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Eric Eugene Scardino, Jr. changed his plea and was convicted of one count of first-degree bias crime and one count of unlawful use of a weapon on Aug. 24.
The investigation began when Portland police received information about a disturbance on Aug. 29, 2019 in the 600 block of Southeast 6th Avenue. When police arrived, they saw a person, later identified as Scardino, holding a shovel in a raised position over his shoulder and approaching another man.
Officers learned that prior to their arrival, Scardino had been chasing the man with the shovel and a knife while yelling racial slurs towards the victim who is black, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The District Attorney’s Office said Scardino, a white man, continued to use racial slurs that were directed towards the victim in the presence of the officers.
“This crime lasted about five minutes before police arrived but for the victim, the impact and memories of having hate speech yelled in his face while being chased by a man with a shovel and knife will last forever,” DDA Park said. “Mr. Scardino took decisive actions to intentionally put the victim in fear of being attacked and injured, in part, because of the color of his skin.”
Scardino was sentenced to three years of formal probation and ordered that he undergo a mental health evaluation and an evaluation for substance abuse and comply with any treatment. Scardino also received a five-day jail sentence, with credit for time already served, after he stipulated that he was in violation of his probation on an unrelated case.
This is the second conviction under Oregon’s new bias crime statute.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.