HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A 33-year-old man was convicted of 11 counts on first-degree child sexual abuse in Washington County on Monday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
In May 2019, one of the victims in the case told a teacher that a man she knew, later identified as Francisco-Javier Hernandez-Esteban, was abusing her. The teacher alerted the Oregon Department of Human Services, which launched an investigation at the same time as the Tualatin Police Department.
During the investigation, detectives spoke to other children known to Hernandez-Esteban and learned about another child who had also reported abuse. Charges in that case are pending in Clackamas County.
Hernandez-Esteban sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 31. He will remain in custody until that time.
