MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man has been convicted of manslaughter and other charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in 2017.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Luis Silva Echeverria Navarrete was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter, failure to perform duties of driver to an injured person, reckless driving, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

The investigation began on the evening of Nov. 26, 2017. Investigators said 24-year-old Daniel Gene Ramsey III was struck by a vehicle driven by Echeverria Navarrete while trying to cross North Fessenden Street at North Alma Avenue. Echeverria Navarrete then fled the scene. The district attorney's office said investigators collected car pieces at the crash scene and were able to determine the parts belonged to a 1997 - 1998 BMW 540i-series.

On Jan. 9, 2020, a person contacted Portland police to report a person, later identified as Echeverria Navarrete, confessed to them about being involved in a deadly crash year's earlier. The district attorney's office said police reviewed a law enforcement database on Echeverria Navarrete and discovered Hillsboro police arrested him about one hour after the crash. The vehicle involved in the crash in Hillsboro was a 1997 BMW 540i-series that was registered to Echeverria Navarrete, according to the district attorney's office.

Echeverria Navarrete was located and arrested by police on Jan. 9, 2020.

The district attorney's office said Echeverria Navarrete will be sentenced on June 29.