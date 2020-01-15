HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man who sexually abused a child over a span of at least eight years was convicted on rape and sex abuse charges, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
Sebastian Sylvester Meighan, 23, was convicted Monday by a jury on charges of first-degree rape, second-degree rape and first-degree sex abuse.
Investigators said the abuse began when the victim was a young child and escalated in severity as she grew older.
Meighan used threats to intimidate the girl to prevent her from reporting the abuse, according to the district attorney’s office.
In February 2019, the victim took part in a class at school addressing sexual abuse. During that same time period, the district attorney’s office reports the victim learned Meighan was about to become a father to a baby girl.
“She grew worried the infant would be subject to similar abuse and made the courageous decision to report it,” according to the district attorney’s office.
The victim alerted a school counselor, who notified the Oregon Department of Human Services, leading to an investigation and arrest by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Meighan is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 5.
“The Washington County District Attorney’s Office would like to acknowledge the incredible bravery of the victim in reporting the abuse,” according to a statement.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
I hope Washington County locks him away from civilized society for the next 102 years, he's earned it and children everywhere deserve to be protected from this predator.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.