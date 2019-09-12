HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man was convicted on 18 charges for child sex abuse.
On Sept. 6, a Washington County jury found Alvaro Noe Mendoza-Valencia, 44, guilty of two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of second-degree rape, two counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, first-degree sodomy, second-degree sodomy, four counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, one count of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and four counts of first-degree sex abuse. The convictions related to the Mendoza-Valencia’s ongoing sexual abuse of three different minor females.
In 2016 one of the victims reported Mendoza-Valencia’s sexual abuse to a family member.
Two of the victims were referred to CARES Northwest where they made detailed disclosures of abuse. A third victim came forward to report additional abuse once she learned of Mendoza-Valencia’s arrest.
According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, the CARES Northwest forensic interviews revealed that two of the victims were first subjected to sexual abuse when they were young children. The abuse spanned a number of years and often took place in the presence of another victim. The third victim disclosed sexual abuse that predated that of the other two victims.
She reported that Mendoza-Valencia’s abuse resumed once he no longer had access to the other two victims. All of the victims described intimidation tactics made by Mendoza-Valencia in which he threatened violence against the victims or their family members if they ever disclosed the abuse.
