HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV)- A jury in Washington County found a man guilty of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse on Thursday, according to the district attorney’s office.
In November 2012, Claudio Valentin-Espinoza abused a young girl who was known to him, according to court documents.
The abuse was not reported until 2015 and that's when the Washington County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation, according to court documents. Detectives learned that Valentin-Espinoza had abruptly quit his job and fled the state after he was confronted by the victim’s mother.
A warrant was issued for his arrest.
In October 2019, He was arrested in Sonoma County, Calif. and was extradited back to Oregon, according to district attorney’s office.
A hearing is set for Sept. 16, 2020. Valentin-Espinoza will remain in custody until that time.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office wishes to acknowledge the bravery shown by the victim in reporting the abuse. This office thanks the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, including Detective Robert Rookhuyzen and the staff of CARES Northwest for their work on this case.
