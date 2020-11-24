PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man dubbed the "TriMet Barber" is facing additional charges in connection with an incident that occurred at the Lloyd Center earlier this month.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury charged Jared Walter, 33, with first-degree invasion of personal privacy, first-degree attempted invasion of personal privacy, second-degree invasion of personal privacy, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Citing court documents, the district attorney's office said Walter used a cell phone on Nov. 14 "for the purpose of sexual gratification, and took a photo or video of a person, while they were in a state of nudity, using a mall restroom."
The district attorney's office said the victim confronted Walter after seeing a camera phone coming over the bathroom stall. Walter then fled but was detained by a bystander until police arrived.
Walter is a sex offender who's been in and out of jail over the years. He has been previously arrested in cases involving putting superglue in women's hair on TriMet buses in 2010, touching himself while fondling women's hair on TriMet buses in 2013, and cutting a woman's hair in a Dollar Tree store in Oregon City in 2014.
Walter was arrested in March 2019 after police said he inappropriately touched a woman on a MAX train. He was also accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate cases that same month.
TriMet issued a lifetime ban to Walter last year. It was ordered that he not trespass on TriMet property without the permission of the court, his probation officer and TriMet.
Most recently, Walter was arrested in February of this year. He is accused of following a woman and touching her in a sexually intimate part of her body.
Walter is scheduled to be arraigned on new charges Tuesday.
This guy needs to be changed from a bull calf to a steer...
