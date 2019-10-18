PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man is facing several charges including assault after he allegedly struck a woman with a skateboard while on a TriMet bus, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
An indictment filed on Friday charges Dustin Allen Wood, 40, with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of interfering with public transportation.
The district attorney's office said an investigation began on Oct. 9 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance near Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and East Burnside Street.
Court documents state that Wood got onto a TriMet bus and started yelling at the driver about the fare. A woman then intervened and told Wood to stop yelling.
According to court documents, the next thing the victim knew was that she was bleeding all over the place. Passengers told her that she had been struck with a skateboard.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was treated for a large and deep gash on her forehead. The victim also suffered a swollen eye.
Wood was taken into custody at the scene and positively identified as the suspect by the bus driver, according to court documents.
The district attorney's office said Wood is scheduled to appear in court on Friday at 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.