PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man was arrested and facing charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in southeast Portland last year, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
An indictment, filed on March 14, charges Christopher Bert Caldwell with attempted murder, first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
The district attorney's office said the charges stem from a shooting that occurred on Dec. 15, 2018.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 15, officers responded to the Motel 6, located at 9225 Southeast Start Street, on the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived to the motel, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.
According to the Multnomah County Jail website, Caldwell was booked on Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.
Caldwell is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.
