PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing bias crime charges for allegedly punching a transgender woman in the face, the Multnomah District Attorney’s Office says.
Dominick S. Gonzales, 38, is charged with one count of felony bias crime in the first degree, one count of bias crime in the second degree, and one count of assault in the fourth degree.
According to the attorney’s office, the investigation started Sunday when the victim and her friend, who are both homeless, were standing in line and waiting for free coffee and food in the North Park Blocks in downtown Portland.
The victim was wearing a dress when Gonzales approached her and started yelling at her using racist, homophobic and transphobic language, according to court documents. The victim’s friends tried to separate Gonzales from the victim and repeatedly told him to leave, court documents state.
Gonzales made multiple attempts to get around the friend and continued to use hateful speech, ultimately becoming more hostile and punching the victim in the face, causing her lower lip to bleed and swell, according to court documents.
Other people in the area wrestled Gonzales to the ground, court documents state. Gonzales tried to flee the scene on a bicycle but was later arrested near Northwest Flanders Street and Northwest Park Avenue, according to court documents.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
