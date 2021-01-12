WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 42-year-old man has been convicted on multiple counts in a sex trafficking case, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
On Friday, Marvin Joe Randall was found guilty of four counts of compelling prostitution and two counts of promoting prostitution.
The district attorney's office said the convictions stem from Randall's role in the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl in early 2018.
The investigation began in March 2018 when the Beaverton Police Department learned that the victim was being advertised on prostitution websites.
According to the district attorney's office, Randall posted explicit advertisements of the victim to prostitution websites and also set up a bank account so he could be compensated with prostitution proceeds.
Four other people have also convicted for crimes relating to this case, the district attorney's office said.
A sentencing hearing for Randall has been scheduled for Feb. 18.
