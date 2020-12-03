WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of assault and criminal mistreatment following a child abuse investigation.
The Washington County District Attorney's Office said Alexander Tynell Williams was found guilty on Tuesday of first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and first-degree criminal mistreatment.
The charges stem from an investigation that began in November 2019.
Williams was caring for the 7-month-old victim, along with the baby's two toddler brothers, for about three hours on Nov. 24, 2019. The district attorney's office said the mother noticed her toddlers had bruises on their faces and the baby had "extensive and significant bruising to his face and torso" when Williams returned the children to her.
According to the district attorney's office, one of the toddlers told his mother that Williams hit him and the baby.
Medics were called and a full body inspection revealed severe injuries to the baby's genitals and abdomen, according to the district attorney's office. The baby required immediate hospitalization.
Family members confronted Williams, but the district attorney's office said he denied any knowledge of what caused the injuries to the child, despite having been the last person to change the baby’s diaper.
Hillsboro police and the Oregon Department of Human Services were notified and attempted to contact Williams.
The district attorney's office said Williams failed to appear for a scheduled meeting and eluded authorities for about five months.
Williams was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 10 of this year and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The district attorney's office said he was ultimately taken into custody by Portland police after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash.
A sentencing hearing for Williams is scheduled for Dec. 15.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.